New Podcast Accepting Short Story Submissions from Indie Authors
Show to feature diverse voices and promote new artists to a wider podcast audience.ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new podcast is seeking short story submissions from independent and emerging authors to be featured on their first season.
The podcast, called Hopefully Prompt, will showcase authors from all genres and backgrounds. The stories will all be based on the same 5 word writing prompt, inviting authors to use their imaginations to create short form stories from that prompt.
Producer and host, Kyle Bullock, says they are looking for authors from all over the world and will be focusing on bringing diverse perspectives to the show.
"We want the underlying theme of these stories to be about hope," says Bullock. "We want that message of hope to come from artists of all different ethnicities, genders, faiths, nations, and ideas. Everyone is welcome to the podcast."
Stories that are chosen will be professionally narrated and produced complete with sound effects, music beds, and world building elements to give listeners an immersive feel.
According to the podcast's website, one of the goals of the show is to feature new and emerging artists, giving them a platform that will expose them to new fans and listeners. Artists can plug their latest work or encourage fans of the podcast to support their art.
"We really mean it when we say every genre is welcome," Bullock continued. "It excites me to see how someone who writes romance might approach the prompt versus how someone who writes horror approaches the prompt, or how a poet might do it. We're offering the listener a chance to hear something they might not hear otherwise, and perhaps fall in love with something that really expands their worldview."
The producers are accepting submissions for season 1 until January 15, 2021. Artists whose stories are chosen for the series will be notified in advance. Updates about the release of podcast can be found by visiting or follow the show's Facebook page.
For more information on the show or to submit your own work, visit HopefullyPromptPodcast.com.
Kyle Bullock
KyleRBullock.com
kylerbullock@gmail.com