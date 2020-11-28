RetailNext announces Black Friday Sales and Foot Traffic Data as Shoppers Show Strong Intent to Buy When Venturing Out
RetailNext Inc. announced that store foot traffic decreased 48% over last year while intent to buy remained strong as conversion rates increased 4% over 2019.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced that in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, intent to buy continued to outpace store traffic trends with physical store sales decreasing 29.6% and foot traffic declining 48% over last year. Shopper Yield, which measures spend per consumer increased an impressive 36.3% over last year.
“Throughout the start of the pandemic, we have seen strong intent to buy trends as consumers venture out mainly for higher priority shopping trips. We see this continuing through the holiday season with digital and hybrid shopping alternatives like curbside pickup and buy online, pickup in-store accelerating,” said Bridget Johns, RetailNext CMO and Head of Growth Strategies.
RetailNext’s full set of preliminary Black Friday Traffic & Sales data include:
Traffic: -48.4%
Sales: -29.6%
CVR: 4%
ATV: 5.9%
AUR: 1%
Shopper Yield: 36.3%
Categories:
Apparel -50.2%
Footwear -52.8%
Home -38.7%
Jewelry -53.5%
Regions:
Midwest -48.1%
Northeast -52.3%
South -42.1%
West -52.5%
RetailNext’s holiday flash reporting of in-store shopping activity is comprised of tens of thousands of stores across hundreds of brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform in the United States. Reporting covers a wide variety of segments, from specialty apparel to larger format, big-box stores, and includes both mall-based and standalone stores. Metrics notably exclude automobiles, petroleum and warehouse clubs. Methodology includes stores in the US that were open both this year and last year.
RetailNext is the first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.
More than 500 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext’s analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
