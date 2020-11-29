Candlestick Queens Event Launches To Show Women How To Master The Art Of Being a Boss Chick in 2021

Savage Boss Chick Seminar - Candlestick Queens

Savage Boss Chick Seminar aims to teach women the important of financial literacy, accomplishing goals, healthy relationships, self-care.

The Savage Boss Chick Seminar will offer women a new lens on the current state of the economy and what they can do to remain financially buoyant in the "new normal."” — Ashleigh Fitzwilliam, Founder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candlestick Queens, a mentorship program that connects women of color to world-class Forex education, is poised to launch an online women's empowerment event hosted by founder, Ashleigh Fitzwilliam, on Saturday, December 12th 2020. The Empowered Boss Chick Seminar is designed to celebrate black entrepreneurship and to encourage women to pursue careers in Forex trading. Triggered by the polarizing social, economic and political climate on the heels of the Covid 19 Pandemic, and the devastating impact it's had on the economies of marginalized communities across the United States, The Savage Boss Chick Seminar will offer women a new lens on the current state of the economy and what they can do to remain financially buoyant in the "new normal."

300 tickets in total are available to attend The Savage Boss Chick Seminar, and each virtual guest will receive a complimentary Candlestick Queens Boss Chick Financial Workbook. Additional features include an Intro to Forex smash course, guest speaking appearances by powerful women in forex trading, and vacation giveaway contests. The online event will be hosted on Zoom and tickets are expected to be sold out.

The event starts promptly at 2 pm eastern time and ends at 5 pm Est. Candlestick Queens, created by serial entrepreneur Ashleigh Fitzwilliam, provides opportunities for women to flourish within male-dominated financial industries. By leveraging educational resources, community support, and individualized mentorship, women are kept on track to become successful Forex traders and investors.

Candlestick Queens boasts a multi-faceted learning platform, which consists of live online trading classes taught by 7 & 8 figure-earning Forex Traders, Forex signals which women can copy and paste into their broker accounts to make money while learning, study halls for those who need extra help, and interactive resource rooms with Forex mentors on deck.

For more information about Candlestick Queens and The Savage Boss Chick Seminar, please visit www.candlestickqueens.com. Admission is free to attend this event but seats are limited.