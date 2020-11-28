A tale of action, adventure and intrigue awaits readers in new historical fiction

A.W. Bennett and Ben Lewis announce the publication of ‘The Battle of Jettena Junction’

/EIN News/ -- SORELL, Australia, Nov. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.W. Bennett and Ben Lewis delights lovers of history and fiction with the release of “The Battle of Jettena Junction” (published by Balboa Press AU). This novel tells a story filled action, adventure and intrigue.

The Union had turned the tide of the war by the summer of 1863. The Confederate States were in total disarray following the devastating loses at Gettysburg and Vicksburg in the summer of 1863. Adding to the insults, nature had delivered a devastating drought in the south. The South needed a miracle and what better one than to kidnap President Abraham Lincoln on route from Washington to Gettysburg where he was to speak on behalf of the fallen.

“‘The Battle of Jettena Junction’ is a remarkable work. This intriguing combination of fiction work and history textbook subverts and reverses the expectations of historical fiction, using plot as the backdrop for history rather than history as the backdrop for the plot — a history book with a dash of fiction rather than a fiction book with a dash of history,” Bennett guarantees.

To purchase a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/809467-the-battle-of-jettena-junction.

“The Battle of Jettena Junction”

By A.W. Bennett and Ben Lewis

Softcover | 7.5 x 9.25in | 522 pages | ISBN 9781504323055

E-Book | 522 pages | ISBN 9781504323192

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

As a young child, A.W. Bennett has always had a good imagination and he loves writing. He wrote many stories on local people — turning fact into fiction — and he kept everyone entertained on long bus “sporting trips” by reading these stories on the way home from sporting activities. During the early 1990s, he decided to take a break, but, somehow, his love of American western stories and the Civil War kept dragging him back. Just after he moved down to Tasmania in 2011, he was watching a documentary on the history channel regarding President Abraham Lincoln’s journey from Washington to Gettysburg to present his famous “Gettysburg Address.” He then began researching the Civil War and those who participated in the conflict. This eventually led to “The Battle of Jettena Junction,” which was read over and proofread by Ben Lewis.

