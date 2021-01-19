North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer-Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

North Carolina

"If you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and you had exposure to asbestos in the navy please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste about what might be significant compensation. ” — North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about what might be significant financial compensation. In some to many instances-financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure occurred on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard in the 1960s or 1970s. It does not matter if this person smoked cigarettes.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Most people like this do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. You have nothing to lose by calling the lawyers at Karst von Oiste if the person we have described is you or your loved one." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Asheville, Wilmington or anywhere in North Carolina. https://NorthCarolina.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Bragg, a worker at one of North Carolina’s dozens of power plants, steel mill workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, insulators, millwrights, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/ substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.