Free Pesticide Recertification Webinar: MT State Rodent Academy (presented by Montana Department of Agriculture)

When: December 10, 2020 @ 1:00 PM

Topic: Montana State Rodent Academy

A three-hour training on the control of house mice and Peromyscus spp. in structures. Instruction provided by Ashley Freeman of Bell Laboratories and Stephen M. Vantassel of Montana Department of Agriculture

1:00 pm https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96039177347?pwd=OGc5S2JzNGZIZEFaWjJ4WEdDYkE3QT09

This training will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

*12:00 and 6:00 pm trainings on the same day are the same training and do not qualify for duplication of credits.

