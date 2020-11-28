Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Free Pesticide Recertification Webinar: MT State Rodent Academy (presented by Montana Department of Agriculture)

December 10th at 1:00 PM

When: December 10, 2020 @ 1:00 PM

Topic: Montana State Rodent Academy

A three-hour training on the control of house mice and Peromyscus spp. in structures. Instruction provided by Ashley Freeman of Bell Laboratories and Stephen M. Vantassel of Montana Department of Agriculture

Please register in advance using the link below:

1:00 pm https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96039177347?pwd=OGc5S2JzNGZIZEFaWjJ4WEdDYkE3QT09

 

This training will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

*12:00 and 6:00 pm trainings on the same day are the same training and do not qualify for duplication of credits.

A couple of helpful tips:

  • Register in advance for the webinars you wish to attend.
    • See a training you’d like to participate in? Just click on the link to register.
    • Additional information is also available in the MTPlants Course Locator. Select Webinar for the Meeting Type and enter *MDA Fall Training* in the Meeting Name to pull up this specific list of trainings.
  • You may be automatically directed to download Zoom when registering for a training. This is a quick and easy process. While not required, you can sign up for a free Zoom account at: https://zoom.us/signup. For the fastest and smoothest process, download Zoom ahead of time. This will help you be prepared so that you don’t end up late to a training.
  • It’s a good idea to join your scheduled training(s) 5 minutes before the training begins. 

