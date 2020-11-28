Chenrol Wires And Cables Inject New Sound Into The Audio Electronic Industry

We are dedicated to providing consistent quality when it comes to cable manufacturing.” — Michael Liu, chairman

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chenrol Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd., a professional wire and cable manufacturer that has supplied big tech companies such as Shure, Sony, Roland, Mitsumi, and Astec with custom built wires will be showcasing their new microphone, earphone, PU, and UL cables at various wire and cable related maker events in 2021.

As a trustworthy partner of Shure, Chenrol is a sustainable source of microphone cables, earphone cables, PU cables, UL cables, and other custom built cables. With more than thirty years of experience, Chenrol’s cables are not only certified with UL, RoHS, REACH, and ISO 9001:2000, but also possess great tension resistance, weather resistance, and anti-bending features that lead to final products such as microphones with professional tone qualities. Chenrol is committed to wire and cable design and manufacturing and sees a tremendous opportunity in the audio electronic industry due to the rising number of YouTube creators.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Low noise and propagation delays

• High density copper braided or spiral shielding for protection

• Outstanding wear resistance and sustainability

"We are dedicated to providing consistent quality when it comes to cable manufacturing." said Michael Liu, the Chairman.

About Chenrol Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Taoyuan City, Chenrol is an advanced and experienced leader looking to provide corporations with diverse solutions for different industries. Chenrol empowers and inspires people to design their own suitable cables and is making its services affordable/available around the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.chenrol.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/chenrol-electric-wire-and-cable-co-ltd-wire-and-cable-manufacturer-of-taiwan

