Providing Pleasant and Natural Treatment For the Body with Carein’s Patented Essential Oil

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAREIN Aromatherapy Institute leads the way with a brand of essential oil grounded in the principles of nature, health, and beauty. Its innovative solutions let the medicinal properties of traditional Chinese medicine be absorbed through skin without any side effects. CAREIN is showcasing their new product, CAREIN TCM Oil Series (Traditional Chinese Herbal Essential Body Oil Series) at the upcoming biotech and health related events in 2021.

CAREIN TCM Oil Series is prescribed by Dr. Li Chun Lian. It is the world's first R&D achievement that combines aromatherapy and traditional Chinese medicine in a product series, targeting to revolutionize the traditional approach in conditioning the body. CAREIN sees a tremendous opportunity in the healthcare industry in offering natural treatment for all kinds of providers. The recent industry trend of traditional Chinese medicine and aromatherapy will be advantageous to CAREIN in terms of promoting its TCM Oil Series , which includes six patented formulae for various TCM constitutions. Furthermore, HuaYu Fertility Center has used the Angelica & Motherwort Body Oil from the CAREIN TCM Oil Series to condition the physical fitness of women who are preparing to become pregnant.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Fresh herbal fragrance without strong Chinese medicine odor

• Can be used daily with no dose limit

• Prescribed by traditional Chinese medicine and aromatherapy expert, Dr. Li Chun Lian

• Manufactured by GMP factory, mineral oil free, 100% vegetal, non-greasy and fast absorbing

• GC/MS tested, inspected, free of pesticides, heavy metals, and toxins

"CAREIN Traditional Chinese Herbal Essential Body Oil Series originates from the 3500-year-old health philosophy of The Yellow Emperor's Classic of Internal Medicine and the herbal culture of Shennong's Classic of Materia Medica as Well as Li Shizhen's Compendium of Materia Medica. It allows the scent of traditional Chinese herbs to breathe deep in your body," said founder, Dr. Li Chun Lian.

About CAREIN Aromatherapy Institute

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Taipei, CAREIN Aromatherapy Institute is a leader when it comes to developing health products for self-care, preventive treatment and adjuvant therapy. CAREIN empowers and inspires people to maintain a healthy body and prevent disease before it arises, all while assisting in rehabilitation.

