PUBLIC NOTICE TO ALL QUARANTINE PASSENGERS FROM THE 13 NOVEMBER, 2020 REPATRIATION FLIGHT

SAMOA, November 28 - We wish to again inform all passengers from the flight of the 13th November 2020 from New Zealand that your quarantine period has been extended for another week. This was a collective decision made to ensure that the country is protected from a potential community transmission of COIVD 19, given the emergence of two COVID 19 cases discovered over the last weeks in Samoa. As we continue in this path of trying times, the Disaster Advisory Committee reassures all of you, that the doctors and nurses, police and all frontline staff are working tirelessly to ensure that the country is protected, and that your stay in quarantine sites is clinically safe and comfortable.

We regret any inconvenience caused by this weeklong extension but rest assure that this was made in the best interest of our country. Our national security is our priority, and it is our role as citizens of Samoa to do everything possible to safeguard our people and our land.

The Committee implores your patience and kind understanding of this decision. The dedicated health care team will continue to make daily visits to all sites. The Police have elevated their regular patrols in collaboration with the security teams posted at your respective sites, to ensure your safety.

We also take this opportunity to appeal to your families who have been eagerly awaiting your return home, to remain calm and patient. Let us join in one accord and pray that the Lord’s divine healing is upon our nation, and to come in agreement to believe in His promise, that ‘by His stripes we are healed’.

We will continue to keep you informed of the progress of your quarantine process. May the grace and the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ continue to cleanse, and heal our country and this planet.

Blessings in His mighty Name,

Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo NEOC National Controller | Chairman of the Disaster Advisory Committee

Disaster Management Office – Samoa | Public Health, Ministry of Health Samoa

November 28, 2020