HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 28 – DEC. 4, 2020

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in either direction between mile markers 4.5 and 6.9, Honoapiilani Highway and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for installation of striping and pavement markers. Lane closures and shifts at various areas. Shoulders may be closed within work zone.

2) LAHAINA

Closure of single northbound lane on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, through Thursday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and other maintenance work.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, North Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for safety improvements including guardrail installation and pavement striping work. When possible, crews will open travel lane using lane shifts or shoulder work. Reduced speed limit is in effect for the construction zone.

2) KIHEI (24-HOUR WORK)

Closure of the right-turn lane on southbound Piilani Highway (Route 31) turning onto Kulanihakoi Street and the right-turn lane coming out of Kulanihakoi Street onto southbound Piilani Highway through Dec. 11 for installation of temporary span wire traffic signals. Temporary traffic pattern can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/reduced-speeds-as-active-construction-zone-expands-for-piilani-highway-projects/

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36) —

1) SPRECKELSVILLE

Closure of single eastbound lane of Hana Highway (Route 36) between Stable Road and Alawai Road (entrance to Baldwin Beach Park) on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) PUKALANI TO POLIPOLI Roving right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 8 and 20, Aapueo Parkway and Kula Highway past Kealakapu Road, on Monday, Nov. 30, through Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming, crown raising, and stump removal.