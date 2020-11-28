HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 28 – DEC. 4, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 27, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) PAHALA

Roving single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in either direction between mile markers 45 and 47 (vicinity of Kapapala Ranch Road) on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Roving single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in either direction between Ikaika Street and Keaau Loop on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

2) VOLCANO

Roving single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in either direction between Glenwood Road and Alii Kane Street on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 4, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

2) PEPEEKEO

Roving single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in either direction between the vicinity of Kaapoko Homestead Road and Paikio Road on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

3) PAAUILO

Roving single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in either direction between the vicinity of Niupea Homestead Road and Mauna Kea Ranch Road on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) KAWAIHAE

Roving single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in either direction between Kahinu Place and Waiula Drive on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) NORTH KONA

Roving single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in either direction between the vicinity of Huehue Ranch and Iki Place on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Roving single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in either direction between Akana Place and Makapala Road on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.