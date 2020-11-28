HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 28 – DEC. 4, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 27, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the onramps from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the H-1 Freeway on Thursday night, Dec. 3, through Tuesday, morning, Dec. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured via Rodgers Boulevard and Paiea Street. A full closure is needed for the construction of the overhead rail guide.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HALAWA

Lanes shifted on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Halawa Interchange on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

3) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ward Ave overpass and Pali Highway overpass on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Nov. 30, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure o the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

7) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday night, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

8) KAIMUKI

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and King Street offramp (Exit 25A) on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be closed intermittently.

9) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

10) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kapolei/Ewa/UH West Oahu offramp (Exit 3) on Monday night, Nov. 30, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for punch list work.

11) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kunia and Kualakai Interchange on Monday night, Nov. 30, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for sign work.

12) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Wednesday night, Dec. 2, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for sign repairs.

13) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and Wakea Street overpass on Monday night, Nov. 30, through Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

14) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kunia Interchange on Monday night, Nov. 30, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA

Left lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kaua Street offramp (Exit 3) on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., maintenance work.

2) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) and Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Monday night, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road construction.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Interchange on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between he Harano Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

3) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MAKAHA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Alawa Place and Maiuu Road on Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacement work.

2) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

3) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

4) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

5) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

6) WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Kalaniiki Street and Laukahi Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer repair work.

3) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kailua Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) WAIMANALO

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Saddle City Road and Bell Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KAHALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kaalaea Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Johnson Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) KAHUKU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Malaekahana Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to clear utility lines.

4) KANEOHE

Center lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm water treatment.

5) PEARL CITY

Full lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waihona Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) PUNALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Puhuli Street and Punaluu Valley Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

8) PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Pohaku Loa Way and Pupukea Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

9) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 4, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

2) KALIHI TO KANEOHE

Right lane closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in northbound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waste removal.

3) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for road resurfacing.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific street and River Street on Sunday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between River Street and Richards Street over a 24-hour period, seven days a week.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Auloa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, for construction activities.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and Wylie Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, for median work.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Dowsett Avenue and Ahipuu Street on Sunday, Nov. 29, and Monday, Nov. 30, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for the installation of raised crosswalks. Traffic will be contraflowed in the opposite direction.

Eastbound lanes will be closed on Nov. 29

Westbound lanes will be closed on Nov. 30

5) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Dowsett Avenue on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Piikoi Street and Atkinson Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., for striping work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Left lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in the southbound direction between Farrington Highway and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for survey work.

2) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Sunday night, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in the southbound direction between Kapolei Parkway and Renton Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work and traffic signal connections.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Roving closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Popoi Place and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kainehe Street on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) EWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Anonui Road on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the onramps from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the H-1 Freeway in both directions on Thursday night, Dec. 3, through Tuesday, morning, Dec. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. A full closure is needed for the construction of the overhead rail guide.

