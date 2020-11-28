John Wilson, PhD., and CEO, Guest Spoke at the National University of Singapore Educating Students on Entrepreneurship

Dr. John Wilson

"I am not into Bioscience, but you gave me a new dimension to be an entrepreneur," states a PhD student regarding John Wilson's speech.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John Wilson, PhD and CEO, was yet again a special guest speaker at a very recent event. He was invited to give the talk, "Academia, Industry and Entrepreneurship: Which is Your Parachute?", to the National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is ranked consistently as one of the world's top universities and offers the most extensive college degree courses in Singapore. The invite came from Graduate Students Society National University of Singapore(GSS). Most young professionals, such as PhD candidates and students, of the National University of Singapore were in attendance. The call was 7 am ET, 8 pm Singapore time via Zoom on November 25, 2020

Dr. Wilson is no stranger to being a speaker and attending big events. His latest outing was yet again a unanimous success and praised by young professionals at NSU. "Your webinar organized by NUS was exceptionally amazing. I am not into Bioscience, but you gave me a new dimension to be an entrepreneur. I am currently working on a Rural technology solution for India. I am the guy who said "Perseverance". I will remember the word for years to come," praises Gokul M.C, a PhD student at NSU.

Dr. Wilson spoke of his passion and purpose in his journey to do good through good entrepreneurship. His journey began as a child making things with his father to supplement the income of his two social worker parents in the farm country of Oregon, leading through multiple difficult industry working environments. Eventually he landed at grad school where he nearly died from a simultaneous lung infection and meningitis. Then he went on to the #1 ranked Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory where he developed seminal technologies to enable precision medicine and personalized health.

"Thanks to GSS, I got to know you. It was very motivational and thank you for sharing your experiences," states Abigail Tan, PhD candidate at NSU.

Dr. Wilson is passionate about educating to effect real change. He believes entrepreneurship is a big part of affecting real change. ProtiFi, LLC, which Dr. Wilson founded, has a mission: "ProtiFi is an active, integral part of the omics community that, through collaboration, education and contribution, strives to advance humanity's scientific understanding." This most recent talk fulfilled education.

"I got to know you through a webinar session and it was very inspiring. Thank you for sharing your experiences," concludes Xiaoyang Chen, PhD candidate at NSU.

Dr. Wilson actually gave the same talk to the American Medical Student Association via invitation from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) on November 17th. The American Medical Student Association, founded in 1950 and based in Washington, D.C., is the oldest and largest independent association of physicians-in-training in the United States. AMSA is a student-governed, national organization.

"Education of our youngest generation of the power of entrepreneurship can make transformative changes to very big problems we face," concludes Dr. Wilson. In 2008 I founded a 501(c)3 not for profit called NYC Bio which had the goal of facilitating the growth of a biotech cluster through education, networking and collaboration. Fast forward 12 years and it worked, and I'm still educating because education (or not) is how we make transformative changes (or not)."

--------------------------------------------------

Dr. John Wilson

John Wilson, Ph.D., is CEO and Co-Founder of ProtiFi, LLC producing solutions for protein and proteomics analysis. He also founded NYC Bio, a non-profit dedicated to collaboration and innovation in biotech. John is “problem solver” and does just that. Having done proteomics since 2001, he got his PhD from The Rockefeller University and joined Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CHSL) as a postdoc with Darryl. Together, they’ve made cool technology. John is passionate about R&D that makes a difference.