Suspects Sought in a Simple Assault Offense: 1300 Block of F Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Simple Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 1300 block of F Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:25 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location that led to a physical assault.

Two suspects were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.