Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Bank Robbery Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Bank Robbery that occurred on Friday, November 27 2020, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:16 am, the suspect entered the Bank of America at the listed location. The suspect passed a note demanding US currency, but was unsuccessful. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Friday, November 27, 2020, 26 year-old Angela Watson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

###