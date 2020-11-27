Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 4:20 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/NVk6Rxm_mGQ

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.