DiSalvo’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Hollywood Presents the “Pay it Forward Pizza Challenge”
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood, Florida – Disalvo’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant will present the “Pay it Forward Pizza Challenge, starting Monday, November 30th through Wednesday, December 26th, 2020.
DiSalvo’s is proud to sponsor this event to give back to our first responders and health care heroes. This event will give customers and friends of DiSalvo’s the opportunity when purchasing food from our restaurant, to donate a pizza on their behalf. For an additional $5, a patron can purchase a pizza and personalize a card which will accompany the pizza when delivered, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve (December 26-30).
Steve DiSalvo, Owner of DiSalvo’s in Hollywood said “We always try to give back as much as we can, even during these difficult times. Our front line workers, first responders and health care heroes need to know that everyone is thinking of them and the work they continue to do does not go unnoticed. Our customers and friends have always supported our efforts to give back to the community, we very excited.”
If you would like to participate, you can call (954)962-1115 to find out more information or to place an order. Dining in, picking up or having your ordered delivered are all eligible to participate.
After 30 years as a hair dresser, Frank DiSalvo gathered his family one Sunday morning and told them of his desire to open an Italian Restaurant. Having faith in his wife Antoinette's cooking, they took the opportunity to open his lifelong dream. With hard work and determination 34 years later his son, Steve DiSalvo continues his legacy, serving the best Italian food in South Florida. Sit back, relax and Enjoy! Thanks for letting our family serve yours!
