Mobile App: Stock Advisors – Invest Smarter announces exiting new features
New features include Stock Ideas (Chat Room) and user friendly stock exploration. Chat room allows app users to share their opinions with other app users.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile App “Stock Advisors – Invest Smarter” announces the addition of new features to the app. Launching last year in a soft mode, additional features have been added based on user feedback. The app is available on AppStore (iPhone) and Google Play Store (Android).
The Stock Advisors app generates a recommended portfolio for users. The recommended portfolio is diversified and is based on a proprietary research model. In addition, users can create and manage their own portfolios. Users can have multiple portfolios in their portfolio dashboard. Users can also have multiple portfolio dashboards. Portfolio dashboards are tagged by user created ids and can be opened on any device that has the Stock Advisors app on it making them portable and distributable. The Rebalance feature in portfolios helps users to rebalance their portfolios to the latest recommended portfolio and generates trades to sell overpriced stocks and invest in underpriced ones. Rebalance also lets users change the amount of the portfolio generating buys/sells accordingly. Any recommended trades resulting from creating the recommended portfolio or rebalancing are given in the trades tab and are easily exportable.
Users can see daily market commentary - a synopsis of events that are shaping up the market. This feature helps users to quickly gaze the market direction that day. Users are also provided with any recommended portfolio changes with analysis. Both market commentary and portfolio updates are provided as alerts, enabling users to notice and react.
Stock Advisors has now introduced an exciting feature called stock ideas on the app. The feature is in chat room format and provides a platform for users to discuss and share their ideas, thoughts, and opinions about stocks and the market. Users can have a username to protect their identity. The chat room will become an excellent tool for users to run their thoughts by other users and get market opinions and stock tips. Additionally, market experts can share their knowledge with users.
Another feature stock advisors introduced with this release is exploring stock fundamentals. The information includes live quotes, options quotes, news/upcoming events, earnings, company info, performance, financials, ratings, fundamental statistics including ratios, and multiples. Users can select a stock and conduct their own research.
We think that Stock Advisors is a handy app that can help investors to create a recommended portfolio in minutes and get into the stock market. Novice or expert, users can benefit from several features offered in the tool that will help them to manage their stock investments.
