Jaime Westenbarger Discusses the Keys to Success in a Client-focused Industry
BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaime Westenbarger, director of sales for Bluebird Roofing in Nashville, candidly spoke about his career in sales and the path that led him towards success in this client-focused industry in two recent interviews with Ideamensch and Thrive Global.
After working more than 20 years in the finance and insurance sectors, Jaime Westenbarger stepped into a successful career in sales, drawing from his educational background in marketing and business.
With his career being the subject of focus, Jaime Westenbarger discussed his own personal and professional journey, the joys of working in a client-focused industry, work-life balance tips, and advice for young professionals newly launching their careers.
Speaking with Ideamensch, Jaime Westenbarger shared that he is proud to be working for a highly-respected company that receives regular five-star reviews — a stellar reputation that is largely attributed to the client-focused values upheld by the company.
“My role is to bring in the right people and the right processes so that as we grow, we can continue to take care of our customers at the same high level of service,” said Jaime.
To maintain a well-respected image, it’s critical to prioritize the clients’ needs and work collaboratively within a team in order to achieve those client end-goals, Jaime Westenbarger shared with Thrive Global.
“One of my early mentors told me that if you work every day to help the people around you to achieve their goals, your goals will be met without a problem. If you are helping the people around you, my rewards for that will come on their own. If I take care of people, the end result is people see that and will let other people know,” said Jaime.
To connect with Jaime, please visit https://jaimewestenbarger.com/.
About Jaime Westenbarger
Jaime Westenbarger is the director of sales for Bluebird Roofing in Nashville, Tennessee. Jaime has worked in finance and insurance for more than 20 years. He is an experienced entrepreneur and has been involved in sales through his entire career. He is currently living in Brentwood, Tennessee, with his family and is enjoying the warm weather of the state.
Jaime Westenbarger
After working more than 20 years in the finance and insurance sectors, Jaime Westenbarger stepped into a successful career in sales, drawing from his educational background in marketing and business.
With his career being the subject of focus, Jaime Westenbarger discussed his own personal and professional journey, the joys of working in a client-focused industry, work-life balance tips, and advice for young professionals newly launching their careers.
Speaking with Ideamensch, Jaime Westenbarger shared that he is proud to be working for a highly-respected company that receives regular five-star reviews — a stellar reputation that is largely attributed to the client-focused values upheld by the company.
“My role is to bring in the right people and the right processes so that as we grow, we can continue to take care of our customers at the same high level of service,” said Jaime.
To maintain a well-respected image, it’s critical to prioritize the clients’ needs and work collaboratively within a team in order to achieve those client end-goals, Jaime Westenbarger shared with Thrive Global.
“One of my early mentors told me that if you work every day to help the people around you to achieve their goals, your goals will be met without a problem. If you are helping the people around you, my rewards for that will come on their own. If I take care of people, the end result is people see that and will let other people know,” said Jaime.
To connect with Jaime, please visit https://jaimewestenbarger.com/.
About Jaime Westenbarger
Jaime Westenbarger is the director of sales for Bluebird Roofing in Nashville, Tennessee. Jaime has worked in finance and insurance for more than 20 years. He is an experienced entrepreneur and has been involved in sales through his entire career. He is currently living in Brentwood, Tennessee, with his family and is enjoying the warm weather of the state.
Jaime Westenbarger
Bluebird Roofing
email us here