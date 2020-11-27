U.S. 1, Street Road (Route 132) Lane, Ramp Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane restrictions and ramp closings will be in place on U.S. 1 and Street Road (Route 132) next week as the contractor sets-up a new traffic pattern on U.S. 1 and shifts construction operations to the southbound side by week’s end to begin work on the final major stage (Stage 4) of the project to widen and improve U.S.1 and its interchanges in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The weather dependent work schedule and locations are:

Monday, November 30, through Saturday, December 5, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway; and

Monday, November 30, through Saturday, December 5, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way.

In addition, the southbound U.S. 1 ramps to eastbound, and to-and-from westbound Street Road (Route 132) will be closed beginning Tuesday night, December 1.

The ramps from southbound U.S. 1 to eastbound and westbound Street Road (Route 132) will be detoured for approximately one month while a temporary ramp is constructed. Until the temporary ramp is constructed, southbound U.S. 1 traffic will be directed to turn right on Old Lincoln Highway back to Street Road (Route 132).

The ramp from westbound Street Road (Route 132) to southbound U.S. 1 will be closed for the duration of Stage 4 construction. Traffic normally using this ramp will continue west, then turn left on Old Lincoln Highway back to U.S. 1.

For Stage 4, two lanes of southbound U.S. 1 traffic will be shifted to the rebuilt middle for reconstruction of the southbound roadway and construction of the southbound side of three new U.S. 1 bridges: over the Pennsylvania Turnpike, over the Turnpike ramps, and over Street Road (Route 132).

Motorists are reminded that Bristol Road remains closed to through traffic between Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Boulevard until spring 2021 for replacement of the bridge over U.S.1. Replacement of the Bristol Road overpass during the current construction stage will accelerate the completion date for the entire RC1 Section by at least one year. The project is now scheduled to finish in mid-2022.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $95.1 million Section RC1 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

Section RC1 is the first of three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

