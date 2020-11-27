NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL ANNOUNCES THE 2020 NVBDC ANNUAL AWARD RECIPIENTS
Sal Toscano, CEO/Member Manager, BioArmor
Darrol Brown, Sr. Vice President, NVBDC
Congratulations to our Veteran Business of the Year recipient, BioArmor LLC, Sal Toscano, CEO.
NVBDC's Veteran Business of the Year, is an honor that represents a significant accomplishment in business. BIO Armor's growth as a company provides a standard path for all our Certified SD/VOBs.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the commercial marketplace. Our initiatives focus on being the Veteran business certifying authority providing reliable revenue and management information to the business community.
— Darrol Brown, Sr. Vice President, NVBDC
Each year NVBDC Board of Directors and Officers review our corporations' activity, individual corporate members, NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC team members and submitted to the Board for deliberation and selection. Each award has its own set of standards and criteria that are reviewed to ensure we have an appropriate candidate for the award. The person or company is recognized for merit or achievements well above normal expectations.
The NVBDC awards are announced at the annual NVBDC National Business Matchmaking Conference. Our 5th annual conference was held this year on November 5-6 in a virtual environment due to the pandemic. With over 500 Veterans and Corporations' overwhelming attendance, it was the perfect setting to acknowledge the award recipients.
NVBDC's system works, but it is essential to understand the extra mile of commitment needed for success. As we acknowledge all award recipients, we are very proud of all our Certified SD/VOBs and beholden to the support received by all our Corporate Members.
Veteran Business of the Year is presented to a veteran-owned business that has exceeded industry standards and has had significant growth through additional creation of jobs while showing its commitment to social responsibility and exemplifying strong community involvement, while also achieving overall impressive business performance. Presented to a veteran-owned business that has achieved significant success in employing new and innovative techniques that led to a significant increase in market share, job growth, and customer satisfaction. For outstanding advocacy on behalf of their fellow Veteran Business Owners and dedication to the NVBDC.
2020 Veteran Business of the Year Award Recipient: BioArmor, LLC, Sal Toscano, CEO
“In times like these, small businesses typically have a more difficult time raising revenue.
However, it is in times like these, that veteran owned businesses prepare and step-up to the challenge, like we have in tough times in our military life, when you double down to get the task at hand done. It is how we were trained, and what we did for our country, and what makes us who we are today.
That said, as a NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, I truly appreciate the recognition for this award. I will share this notification of the award, which will be included as part of my client communication, and marketing programs going forward.” Said, Sal Toscano, CEO/Member Manager, BioArmor LLC.
Headquartered at the David H. Murdock Core Laboratory in Kannapolis, NC, BioArmor is a distributor of proprietary formulations of non-toxic, non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers, topical antiseptics and hard surface cleaners that kill harmful microorganisms. Their products including Silky Gloves Hand Santizers and Multi-Purpose Spray Hard Cleaner Surface Disinfectant are FDA approved, used by CDC Bioterrorism Task Force Labs, EPA registered defends against COVID-19 and kills 99.9% of all germs.
Recently, they designed a product built for the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s 470 subway. 2000 tamper-proof, hands free, armored covered hand sanitizer units, will be attached near turnstile gates at both ends of each subway platform. The project will allow the 10 million passengers per week (pre-COVID ridership), to Stay-Safe entering and leaving subway turnstiles. The product had to be designed using a special tamper-proof hardware and tools and allow access to refill the dispensers locked under the cover, by MTA maintenance crews.
BioArmor has also addressed the pandemic head-on in their COVID-19 kill program. Room disinfection products not only kill the COVID-19 virus on hard surfaces, but their new EPA registered air disinfection products, allow indoor spaces, conference, classrooms, medical facilities to be populated during their air UV-C disinfection program, utilizing ultraviolet light fixtures installed in occupied spaces.
"This honor to BIO Armor, as NVBDC's Veteran Business of the Year, is a significant accomplishment in business. Not only does this represent BIO Armor's growth as a company, contributions to their community and responsibilities that impact society through their decisions and activities, but they represent a standard for all our Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned businesses." Said, Darrol Brown, Sr Vice President, NVBDC
NVBDC would like to extend congratulations to our Veteran Business of the Year, BioArmor and to all our award recipients.
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 316-446-6885
