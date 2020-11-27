Tech Expert Yasmin Bashirova Discusses AI in Transportation and the Industry Disruptions Such Innovations Create

Yasmin Bashirova dives into the matter of AI in Transportation and why transportation is a part of the top ten industries AI will disrupt the most by 2030.

Yasmin Bashirova, Chief of Staff at Shift Technologies, Inc. and tech specialist, notes that transportation is predicted and has already proven to be one of the top ten industries that AI (Artificial Intelligence) will disrupt the most by the year 2030.

As Chief of Staff at Shift Technologies, Inc., Yasmin Bashirova, by profession, is familiar with the effects that AI has on the transportation industry.

Shift Technologies, Inc. is an e-commerce startup on a mission to bring trust and simplicity to the peer-to-peer used car market. In her line of work, Bashirova exercises her top skills, including research, data analysis, economics, and strategic leadership, while applying her background and abilities towards the AI space.

The transportation industry has developed immensely since its major historical milestone in the year 1787, the steamboat. The sector’s growth chronologically dates through bicycles and trains in the early nineteenth century, motor cars in the early 1890s, and aircraft in 1903.

In today’s transportation sector, technology has evolved the way people get from point A to point B through vehicles that self-navigate without human intervention. The modern science that continues such growth comes down to the contribution of AI.

AI in the transportation industry is the type of technology that powers machines with human intelligence. Machines hosting AI can mirror a human’s abilities and eventually automate manual tasks. This is beneficial as AI can take on monotonous and painstaking tasks, allowing more time to be dedicated to creative innovations.

Currently, AI in transportation has contributed to the betterment of self-driving vehicle technology, traffic management, delay predictions, and drone taxis. This integration has improved passenger safety, reduced accidents and traffic congestion, decreased carbon pollution and reduced the cost of transporting goods and people. Logistics and security are also benefiting.

As mentioned above, a significant industry change AI is working to solve is the issue of traffic congestion. Traffic details are currently collected through sensors and cameras installed along roads. These details are then digitized and sent to the cloud where an AI-powered system will analyze the information and determine future traffic patterns.

Last year, the global market predicted AI in transportation to reach 3.5 billion dollars by the year 2023. The future of AI in the transportation industry will bring more to automating the way humans travel and accelerate the development of other technologies through analyzing data and making determinations quicker with less human interference. Self-organizing fleets, smart containers, robotaxis, and smart cities are soon to be a reality through the power of AI.

About Yasmin Bashirova

Ms. Yasmin Bashirova went to college to become an energy resource engineer and worked as an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman Sachs prior to working as Chief of Staff at Shift Technologies, Inc. She is looking to draw from her engineering, analyst, and finance expertise to transition into the AI space. Besides her professional accomplishments, Yasmin is also extremely active in her community, speaks openly on human rights and social justice issues, and strives to pave the way for young women to become tech and finance leaders.