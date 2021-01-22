Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Warns a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nevada To Ignore Online 'Freebies' and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For an Explanation about Compensation

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma lawyers and he knows what he is doing. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime.” — Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are warning a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nevada to not play lawyer roulette with sponsored 'freebies' such as calculators, kits, guides, four minute-compensation tests and other nonsense. A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and their family deserve respect--not endless calls from lawyers they have never heard of before. If you are a navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nevada or their loved ones-if you want to learn how the mesothelioma compensation process works-and or what your financial compensation claim might be worth please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for some honesty. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate believes one of the biggest mistakes people with mesothelioma or their family members make is acting impulsively when it comes to hiring a lawyer-law firm to assist with financial compensation. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars-if their lawyers know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma lawyers and he knows what he is doing. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Enterprise, Carson City or anywhere in Nevada. https://Nevada.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nevada the Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas, Nevada: www.cccnevada.com

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah: https://healthcare.utah.edu/

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



