"If a person with mesothelioma in Maine or their family want rock solid information about compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

BANGOR, MAINE, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Maine want the best possible financial compensation it is extremely important- they retain the services of some of the nation's most capable attorneys. To make certain the best possible compensation happens for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Maine we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the job done. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a person like this in Maine. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is an advocate for people in Maine with mesothelioma. "If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please avoid the ever-increasing number of 'free' booklets, kits, guides, calculators, two minute compensation tests and other types of nonsense. If a person with mesothelioma in Maine or their family want rock solid information about compensation and how the process works-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Maine including communities such as Bangor, Lewiston, Portland, Brunswick, Saco, Sullivan, Milltown, Bath, or Biddeford. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Maine the Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Maine Medical Cancer Institute:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, public utility workers, mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, steamfitters, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.