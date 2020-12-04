West Virginia New Online Gambling Player, Golden Nugget

golden nugget online casino west virginia

Golden Nugget Online Gaming secures West Virginia market access after entering into a definitive agreement with Greenbrier Hotel Corporation.

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agreement between Golden Nugget Online Gaming's owner and chief executive Tilman J. Fertitta and The Greenbrier's president Dr. Jill Justice, would allow Golden Nugget Online Gaming to offer online sports wagering and online casino games in the state of West Virginia under The Greenbrier's licenses.

The agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval procurement, would further expand Golden Nugget Online Gaming's market penetration. This particular agreement comes after Golden Nugget Online Gaming successfully secured market access in Illinois earlier in November 2020. The company now has the right to operate in four American states: Illinois, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

"The partnership with The Greenbrier is an important milestone for the Golden Nugget Online Gaming expansion plans. We look forward to providing West Virginian players with our best-in-class product," said Tilman J Fertitta, owner and CEO of Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

The agreement required Golden Nugget Online Gaming to pay The Greenbrier a percentage of its online net gaming revenue, subject to minimum royalty payments over the term.

"The Greenbrier is excited about this new partnership and adding to the incredible casino offerings already in place for our guests, members, and friends throughout West Virginia. Golden Nugget has proven itself as a market leader in the industry, and we're confident it will deliver a product that matches the lofty standard that defines America's Resort," said Dr. Jill Justice, president of The Greenbrier.

Under West Virginia state regulations concerning online gambling, land-based licensees may issue up to three skins for online casinos and three for online sports betting. Skins refer to affiliated and third-party parties that partner with land-based casinos to create online gambling websites. The Greenbrier already has two sports betting partners in FanDuel and BetMGM, with Golden Nugget Online Gaming set to become the third. The second online casino license is awarded to Golden Nugget Online Gaming after the first license was granted to BetMGM.

Online Gambling in West Virginia

The US Supreme Court decision to strike down the prohibition of sports betting came into effect in May 2018 through the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act's over-ruling. West Virginia lawmakers proceeded to pass legislation that same year to allow its brick-and-mortar casinos to take sports bets.

West Virginia was the fifth American state to legalize sports betting and has since become the second state, after New Jersey, to pass the Lottery Interactive Wagering Act (H 2934) in 2019. The act legalized large-scale online gambling, including online poker.

With a population of 1.8 million, West Virginia is ranked No. 39 in the American sports betting market. Its sports betting market took in $44.6 million in October 2020. West Virginia online casino laws are sure to be a boon for the online casino industry in years to come.

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is a leading online gaming company that is owned by a company wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta. Golden Nugget Online Gaming is considered a market leader by its peers and spearheaded the introduction of Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. Golden Nugget Online Gaming was the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a historic luxury resort located in the Allegheny Mountains set in the White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The resort is set on an 11,000-acre property and includes 710 guest rooms, 20 restaurants and lounges, more than 55 indoor and outdoor activities and sports, and 36 retail shops. The Casino Club at The Greenbrier opened in 2010 with the massive facility, 103,000-square-foot in size, including 320 slot machines and 35 table games inside an elegant environment.