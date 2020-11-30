Smoke Detector Market Analysis Shows Smart Detectors As A Major Trend In The Market

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2020

The Business Research Company’s Smoke Detectors Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The global smoke detectors market is segmented by product into photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector, others, by power source into battery powered, hardwired with battery backup, hardwired without battery backup, and by end user into residential, commercial, oil, gas & mining, transportation & logistics, telecommunications manufacturing, and others. Smoke detectors use sensors that detect smoke and raise an audible and/or visual alarm as a warning signal to alert the occupant of fire. Smoke detectors usually only contain smoke sensors. They can use batteries or electric power. These systems are being employed in many commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.

The use of Internet of Things (IoT) in smoke detectors is one of the trends in the smart smoke detectors market. Smoke detectors using IoT alert the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices from anywhere, even if they are away from their property. IoT smoke detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage in basements and corners. Smoke detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real time. In 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT smoke detectors with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries with less than 3000 mAh capacity.

The global smoke detector market size was worth $10.09 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% and reach $12.41 billion by 2023. The smoke detectors market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest smoke detector market share globally.

