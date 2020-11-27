Derby/Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A504531
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 @ 2029 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kenneth Stoudt
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/2020, at approximately 2029 hours, the Vermont
State Police received several reports of an intoxicated male, bothering people
on Church Street in the Town of Orleans, VT. Troopers responded and identified
the male as Kenneth Stoudt. Stoudt was in fact found to be intoxicated and
further investigation revealed he had active court ordered conditions of
release, not to consume alcohol. Stoudt was later transported to Northern State
Correctional Facility for detox and was issued a citation for the conditions
violation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/2021
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
