Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,767 in the last 365 days.

Derby/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                           

STATION: Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 @ 2029 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Kenneth Stoudt                                             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/2020, at approximately 2029 hours, the Vermont

State Police received several reports of an intoxicated male, bothering people

on Church Street in the Town of Orleans, VT. Troopers responded and identified

the male as Kenneth Stoudt. Stoudt was in fact found to be intoxicated and

further investigation revealed he had active court ordered conditions of

release, not to consume alcohol. Stoudt was later transported to Northern State

Correctional Facility for detox and was issued a citation for the conditions

violation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/2021           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby/Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.