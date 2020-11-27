Derby/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 @ 2029 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kenneth Stoudt

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/2020, at approximately 2029 hours, the Vermont

State Police received several reports of an intoxicated male, bothering people

on Church Street in the Town of Orleans, VT. Troopers responded and identified

the male as Kenneth Stoudt. Stoudt was in fact found to be intoxicated and

further investigation revealed he had active court ordered conditions of

release, not to consume alcohol. Stoudt was later transported to Northern State

Correctional Facility for detox and was issued a citation for the conditions

violation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/2021

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881