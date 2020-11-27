NEW YORK STATE OFFICE FOR THE AGING HONORS CAREGIVERS DURING NATI November 19, 2020 | 3:57 PM EST Learn more about NEW YORK STATE OFFICE FOR THE AGING HONORS CAREGIVERS DURING NATIONAL FAMILY CAREGIVERS MONTH

NEW YORK STATE OFFICE FOR THE AGING HONORS CAREGIVERS DURING NATIONAL FAMILY CAREGIVERS MONTH

More than 4 Million Caregivers in New York State Provide 2.6 Billion Hours of Unpaid Care to a Loved One Each Year

COVID-19 Pandemic has Increased Strain on Family Caregivers

Albany, NY—November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize and say “thank you” to the millions of people in New York State and across the country who provide care and support to their loved ones every day so they can remain safe and healthy in their homes. The emergence of COVID-19 has caused an upheaval across New York and the world, which has placed an even greater strain on the state’s more than 4 million family caregivers.

“Caregivers are the backbone of our health and long-term care systems. They provide, with little fanfare, essential tasks to help their loved ones remain safe and healthy at home,” said Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. “Caring for someone else brings joy but can also be stressful and exhausting, particularly during this unprecedented time. As older adults remain at greater risk for COVID-19, it has put even more pressure on caregivers, and they need access to resources that help them support their loved ones as well as allow them to focus on their own health and wellbeing.

Caregivers help their loved ones remain healthy and independent by providing vital assistance with a wide range of needs, including personal care and financial, medical, social, and emotional supports. The responsibility of serving and supporting another person brings fulfillment but can also be challenging, and the strength and compassion exhibited by caregivers is a labor of love. Many caregivers do not self-identify as such and therefore do not access the benefits or services they may need or be eligible for. Caregivers acknowledge their need for services like respite care and legal help, but often do not know that such services are available or how to obtain them.

New York State has many resources to support the critical role caregivers play in their families and communities. NY Connects (800-342-9871) is the statewide system for anyone who needs information on long-term services and supports, including supports for caregivers.

New York also recently was awarded the 2020 Pacesetter Prize by The SCAN Foundation in recognition of its leadership in Support for Family Caregivers.

In addition, during the pandemic, NYSOFA, in partnership with its 59 area agencies on aging and almost 1,200 community-based partners have continued to deliver essential core services for older New Yorkers and caregivers. Because New Yorkers have taken seriously the guidance to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus, the network of aging services professionals has been providing many more enhanced services such as home delivered meals, groceries and supply deliveries;

medication deliveries; transportation to critical services such as dialysis, cancer treatments, etc., combating social isolation, identifying and addressing elder abuse and scams, and much more.

NYSOFA and the aging services network serve as sources of trusted information, continuously providing facts and ongoing updates about the deadliness of the virus, as well as federal and state issued guidance and protocols to ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers, particularly high-risk individuals, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Having access to timely, accurate information about the risks and impact of COVID-19 is critical for all New Yorkers to protect themselves and others.

In September, NYSOFA in partnership with BellAge, Inc., and the Association on Aging in New York announced the launch of CV19 CheckUp in New York State, a free, anonymous, personalized online tool that evaluates an individual’s risks associated with COVID-19 based on their life situation and individual behavior and provides recommendations and resources to reduce those risks.

The tool was developed by BellAge to help people be safer, healthier, and ensure their individual needs are met during the pandemic. CV19 CheckUp fills a critical need for a comprehensive resource that educates, advises, and empowers individuals of all ages to help protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19: http://newyork.cv19checkup.org.

Additional COVID-19 Resources for Older Adults and Caregivers:

· NYS Department of Health Coronavirus website and hotline: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home; 888-364-3065 · CDC: Caring for Someone Sick at Home: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/care-for-someone.html

· Managing Stress and Anxiety: Free science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, at-home mindful workouts, sleep, and kids content to help address stress and anxiety: www.headspace.com/ny

· Combating Social Isolation: Joy for All robotic companion pets designed to reduce social and emotional isolation and bring comfort, companionship, and fun to older loved ones: www.joyforall.com (20% discount for New Yorkers – use ‘NYS20’ at checkout) · NYS COVID-19 Emotional Support helpline: 844-863-9314 · NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports: https://oasas.ny.gov/covid19 · NYS HOPEline: 24/7 help with addiction, substance use, and gambling: 877-846-7369| Text HOPENY (467369) · NYS Domestic and Sexual Violence hotline: 800-942-6906

· National Suicide Prevention hotline: 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Got5 to 741741

About the New York State Office for the Aging and Health Across All Policies/Age-Friendly New York

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continuously works to help the state’s 4.6 million older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them.

New York is nationally recognized for being the first age-friendly state in the nation. Using the state’s Prevention Agenda as the overarching framework, in 2017, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo launched a Health Across All Policies approach, where public and private partners work together to positively impact population health by marrying health care, preventive health, and community design, in concert with addressing social determinants of health, to improve the lives of all New Yorkers, young and old.

