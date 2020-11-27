Experience the fast-paced exciting life of an emergency room nurse in ‘Trauma Drama’

Kat Peluso pulls from her own real-life experience to present a fictionalized look at the healthcare field

/EIN News/ -- HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fictionalized journey, written in a journalistic manner, “Trauma Drama: Life in a State of Emergency” (published by Archway Publishing) by Kat Peluso shares a young emergency room nurse’s life and how she embraces the ups and downs along with the wide range of emotions that accompanies saving lives.

Following Goldie Fisher’s through her days and nights working in a level one trauma center, the book shows the fast-paced nature of the job. The nurse craves the excitement and complex situations that accompany working in the ER. She is in awe of the dedication and skills of the emergency medical team she is so grateful to have as her mentors. Goldie experiences things she has never seen before, and some she never thought actually existed. The story covers many events over Goldie’s years of working with her extended family of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Aiming to give readers “a glimpse of highly skilled professionals who provide exceptional and compassionate care in a highly stressful environment,” Peluso hopes that readers see “The dedication and passion of the medical professionals to be the ‘best of the best’ at saving lives.”

About the Author

Kat Peluso is a registered nurse who has been practicing for over 40 years. After working in one of the busiest ERs in her area, she went on to be a nurse manager, critical care educator, supervisor, site administrator and acting director of nursing. Today, Peluso continues her passion for helping others by providing care at sporting and concert venues, and teaching life support classes. “Trauma Drama” is her first book.

