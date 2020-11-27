Sam Brooks marks her debut in the literary limelight with the release of ‘Breakdown the Meltdown’

New poetry book reveals the thoughts and feelings of a young, ethnic woman navigating through life

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw, emotive and diverse, “Breakdown the Meltdown” (published by AuthorHouse) from debuting author Sam Brooks is a fascinating collection of deep and introspective poetry, told through the eyes of a young, ethnic woman who struggles with mental health issues.

This book is a retrospective look at the author’s life experiences as she goes through depressive states and tries to be authentic in a chaotic world. Each poem touches on a range of subjects personal to her, as well as collective themes and situations that many people may experience in their lives . Topics include platonic and intimate relationships, mental health, identity, existence, coronavirus and more.

“I believe this book will appeal to readers due to the different view point of what it is like being a young, black female growing up,” Brooks states. “Some readers may already have a stereotypical narrative of what it is like, but my hopes is to challenge and change that. Being a BAME female coping with depression is often a taboo topic.”

“Breakdown the Meltdown” aims to connect to readers — especially women around the world — who may be feeling like they cannot voice their opinions. It aims to empower those who are naturally introverted and show them how beneficial it is to speak out and open up. Lastly, it hopes to remind people to check on their friends, family or anyone that they are close to, and encourage and engage in active listening and empathy.

Visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/818751-breakdown-the-meltdown to get a copy of the book.

“Breakdown the Meltdown”

By Sam Brooks

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 48 pages | ISBN 9781728373690

E-Book | 48 pages | ISBN 9781665500456

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Sam Brooks is a new, up-and-coming talent who was born and raised in South London and is the youngest of six daughters. Her childhood and teenage years were fraught with issues of identity crisis, self-worth and depression, as well as trying to understand her intuitive sensitivity. Previously discouraged to speak her truth, Brooks now confidently speaks about her experiences as a young, black female growing up in London, and how the city and its people have helped shaped her. Currently, a certified reiki practitioner and healthcare professional, Brooks devotes her time to aiding individuals on their physical, mental and spiritual journeys.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouse 833-262-8899 pressreleases@authorhouse.com