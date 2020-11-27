YWCA Metro Vancouver welcomes Parliamentary Secretary for BC’s non-profit sector

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YWCA Metro Vancouver welcomes the provincial government’s commitment to BC’s non-profit sector with the appointment of Niki Sharma as Parliamentary Secretary of Community Development and Non-Profits.



The appointment comes at a time when nearly one in four non-profits report being at risk of closing their doors as a result of COVID-19.

The non-profit sector is fundamental to BC, contributing $6.7 billion to the province’s GDP, employing 86,000 people and serving tens of thousands of British Columbians. Since the onset of the pandemic, YWCA Metro Vancouver, alongside its peers in the charitable and non-profit sector, have felt the brunt of increased demand on services combined with limited or reduced revenue streams.

As much as 23% of charities and non-profits in B.C. have said they are at risk of shutting down as a result of the pandemic, according to a recent survey undertaken by Vantage Point.

YWCA Metro Vancouver is projecting significant revenue losses in 2020 due to COVID-19's impacts on its hotel and health and fitness centre, both of which help YWCA community programs. The decrease in demand in the hospitality and health and fitness sectors will also impact the YWCA's capacity to deliver programs and services in 2021 and beyond.

Non-profits have been on the frontlines of the pandemic’s cascading effects, providing much-needed housing, child care, recovery and mental health services and food supports. The pandemic has also disproportionately impacted women through job and income loss, increased intimate partner violence and increased unpaid care work at home. As a result, the YWCA has stepped up its supports for single moms and women leaving violence.

YWCA Metro Vancouver CEO, Deb Bryant, says Sharma’s appointment is a win for the charitable and non-profit sector at a time when it is needed more than ever.

“If this year has shown us anything, it’s how vital frontline, community organizations are to our province. It’s great to see the government acknowledge that with the commitment of a Parliamentary Secretary and we look forward to working with Niki in the coming years.”

For media inquiries please contact:

Rebecca Savory, Communications Specialist

Email: rsavory@ywcavan.org

Phone: 236 865 0849



YWCA Metro Vancouver is a registered charity, providing a range of integrated services for women and their families and those seeking to improve the quality of their lives. From early learning and child care to housing, health and fitness, employment services and leadership, the YWCA touches lives in our communities.

For more information about vulnerability in BC’s charities and non-profits, see the No Immunity report Vancouver Foundation released earlier this year in partnership with Vantage Point, the City of Vancouver, and Victoria Foundation: https://www.thevantagepoint.ca/blog/no-immunity-impacts-covid-19-our-sector.