Free Pesticide Recertification Webinar: Noxious Weeds (presented by Montana Department of Agriculture)

December 9th at 12:00 PM or 6:00 PM

When: December 9, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Noxious Weeds

Presented by: Montana Department of Agriculture

Noxious weeds have a destructive impact on Montana’s landscape by displacing native species, increasing soil erosion, and decreasing habitat and recreational habitat. Some species of noxious weeds can have impacts on farming and ranching practices by displacing desired vegetation and crops.

Please register in advance using the links provided below:

12:00 pm https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wMIao4HNTaqJ0WLI76nUbA

6:00 pm https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_80wLw3kCRJaOS5dhm5rIrg

This training will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

*12:00 and 6:00 pm trainings on the same day are the same training and do not qualify for duplication of credits.

A couple of helpful tips :