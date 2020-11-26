Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,765 in the last 365 days.

Free Pesticide Recertification Webinar: Noxious Weeds (presented by Montana Department of Agriculture)

December 9th at 12:00 PM or 6:00 PM

When: December 9, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Noxious Weeds

Presented by: Montana Department of Agriculture

Noxious weeds have a destructive impact on Montana’s landscape by displacing native species, increasing soil erosion, and decreasing habitat and recreational habitat. Some species of noxious weeds can have impacts on farming and ranching practices by displacing desired vegetation and crops.

Please register in advance using the links provided below:

12:00 pm https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wMIao4HNTaqJ0WLI76nUbA

6:00 pm https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_80wLw3kCRJaOS5dhm5rIrg

 

This training will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

*12:00 and 6:00 pm trainings on the same day are the same training and do not qualify for duplication of credits.

A couple of helpful tips:

  • Register in advance for the webinars you wish to attend.
    • See a training you’d like to participate in? Just click on the link to register.
    • Additional information is also available in the MTPlants Course Locator. Select Webinar for the Meeting Type and enter *MDA Fall Training* in the Meeting Name to pull up this specific list of trainings.
  • You may be automatically directed to download Zoom when registering for a training. This is a quick and easy process. While not required, you can sign up for a free Zoom account at: https://zoom.us/signup. For the fastest and smoothest process, download Zoom ahead of time. This will help you be prepared so that you don’t end up late to a training.
  • It’s a good idea to join your scheduled training(s) 5 minutes before the training begins. 

You just read:

Free Pesticide Recertification Webinar: Noxious Weeds (presented by Montana Department of Agriculture)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.