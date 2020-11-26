Mediamax Unveiled as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Official Broadcast Partner

The Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) has entered into a partnership with Mediamax Networks Limited that sees the media organization become the KRU’s Official Broadcast Partner for the next five years.

They will have exclusive rights to cover KRU’s flagship competitions – The Kenya Cup, Eric Shirley Shield, Rugby Super Series, National Sevens Circuit and the Safari Sevens.

Mediamax will also have exclusive rights to fixtures involving the Kenya Simbas, Lionesses and Chipu in instances where permission has been granted by Rugby Africa and World Rugby.

KRU envisages reaching a broad and varied audience locally and globally through the Mediamax footprint which will, in addition to live broadcast, further publicize KRU activities using its outlets across digital, print and electronic media platforms.

Ken Ngaruiya, acting Chief Executive Officer of Mediamax said, “Mediamax continues to invest heavily in local sports content as some of the ways of increasing a broad and varied audience both locally and internationally. The matches will not only be broadcasted live on K24TV, Kameme TV but also Milele FM, Kameme FM, Meru FM, Mayian FM, Emoo FM, Msenangu FM (Coast) and the People Daily as well as our digital platform, at the comforts of your homes.”

Commenting on the partnership, KRU Chairman Oduor Gangla said, “The new partnership with Mediamax is a major breakthrough moment for rugby in Kenya.

As a result of the partnership with a leading Free to Air broadcast house, rugby will now be available to every household in Kenya through radio and television.

This will deepen the growth and recognition of the game as a rising national sport. All Kenyans will now have the unique opportunity to watch our national champion teams – Lionesses, Chipu, Shujaa and Simba on a national platform as these teams continue to bring pride to the country with their exceptional performances.

The KRU Board greatly appreciates the substantial investment by Mediamax into local rugby which is a strong endorsement of the standing of our game in this particular moment when sports have been adversely affected by the ravaging effects of the pandemic.”

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com