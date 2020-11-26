Burgum statement of gratitude on Thanksgiving Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement of gratitude in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

“This Thanksgiving, we are deeply grateful for all our first responders and frontline health care workers in our hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, as well as all members of Team ND who are working tirelessly to save lives and livelihoods across North Dakota,” Burgum said in a video message. “We also want to extend our gratitude to all the teachers, parents and students who are navigating these uncharted pandemic waters with empathy, compassion and courage. Along with First Lady Kathryn Burgum, we wish you and your family a healthy and happy Thanksgiving!”

Over the last two weeks North Dakota has seen some improvement in key metrics that provide encouragement in the COVID-19 battle. Active cases have dropped by nearly 1,800 since peaking Nov. 13, the seven-day test positivity rate dropped 4 percent from the previous week in the latest White House report, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have declined slightly. However, a week of improved results does not make a trend, and Burgum encouraged residents to remain vigilant in the fight against the virus and keep practicing mitigation measures: wear a mask, physically distance, wash hands and avoid large gatherings.

“We are thankful for all of the efforts and sacrifices made by North Dakotans to slow the spread of COVID-19, take pressure off our hardworking health care workers, protect the most vulnerable among us, keep students in school full-time and keep businesses open,” he said.