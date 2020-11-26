No Charges Filed Or Arrests Made Overnight By Troopers For Violations Of Governor’s Executive Order – Eight Involved In Crashes Arrested For DUI

November 26, 2020

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Preliminary information from the Maryland State Police COVID-19 prevention efforts overnight indicate troopers made no arrests, filed no charges and had to only issue a minimal amount of warnings for people in businesses not wearing face coverings or social distancing.

Troopers in every county and Baltimore City were involved in COVID-19 education, prevention and enforcement efforts overnight in support of local health officials and police departments. As of this morning, preliminary information shows troopers on patrol and on the high visibility units made more than 730 checks at restaurants and bars overnight.

During the overwhelming majority of checks made, troopers found businesses and customers in compliance with requirements for face coverings, social distancing and closing times. Troopers provided information about the requirements of the Governor’s Executive Orders in several situations and issued less than ten warnings for people not wearing face coverings or properly social distancing within business establishments.

More than 200 calls/emails were received in the past 24 hours on the statewide COVID-19 prevention hotline. Follow up was made and information forwarded to the appropriate local authorities.

Maryland state troopers overnight were also involved in regular patrol duties, including responding to crashes that unfortunately involved impaired drivers, including two of whom were armed. Troopers responded to eight traffic crashes involving suspected impaired drivers including three in Harford County, two in Cecil County and one each in Carroll, Garrett and Anne Arundel counties.

A loaded handgun was found inside the jacket of the suspected impaired driver in Carroll County. A loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number was found outside the vehicle of the driver arrested in Anne Arundel County. Troopers also found 44 suspected oxycodone pills and about one-half pound of marijuana in his possession. Checks found both individuals were prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

Preliminary numbers indicate troopers have arrested at least 16 impaired drivers in Maryland during the past 24 hours. Troopers are urging everyone not to drive impaired. They will continue to be on the alert for impaired drivers throughout the holiday period.