Judiciary Mourns The Loss of Judge Raymond Grimes

Judge Raymond Grimes, a general sessions and juvenile judge in Montgomery County, passed away on November 26 after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for several days. He was 73.

He was first elected to the bench in 1988 and was reelected multiple times, most recently in 2014. He earned his law degree from the University of Memphis in 1981 and practiced in Clarksville before becoming a judge. He also served as a Montgomery County Commissioner from 1994-1998.

Judge Grimes served as a judge for the Montgomery County Drug Court since its inception in 2005, a source of great pride for him and the Montgomery County court system.

Judge Grimes served as the president of the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges in 2010. He received the McCain-Abernathy Memorial Award from the TCJFCJ in 2011. The award is given to a judge with juvenile court jurisdiction who has demonstrated outstanding service in the effort to improve juvenile justice in Tennessee.

"I have known Ray for 30 years. Ray was an outstanding Judge and, more importantly, a caring and compassionate human being. We will never know all the good he has done from the ripple effects of the countless children and families he has helped through Juvenile Court and the Montgomery County Drug Court he founded. The people of Montgomery County and the State of Tennessee have been blessed to have him as a Judge. I was blessed to have him as a friend." -Judge Timothy Barnes, Montgomery County General Sessions & Juvenile Judge

"Ray was a champion for children and people that seemed invisible to many. It was a privilege to know him and work with him on any project. Today, and in the days to come, our prayers will be with his family and friends and the citizens of Montgomery County. Ray loved the game of golf...so I hope he's "hitting them long and straight" with his loved ones that have gone before him." -Judge Vicki Snyder, Henry County General Sessions & Juvenile Judge

"I am stunned. And so saddened. I find this news difficult to process. Montgomery county has lost a lion and advocate for children. I recall, after being appointed juvenile judge, asking him whether he liked juvenile court. I was finding it complicated and frustrating. He said "I love it." -Judge Andy Brigham, Stewart County General Sessions & Juvenile Judge

"This has been a year of heart breaks. My thoughts are with the family and his community. We have lost a wonderful human being." -Judge Dan Michael, Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge

"Well done my good and faithful servant. My prayers go out to Sharon and the children." -Judge Christy Little, Madison County General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge

"He was a true friend and judge! Always there to give great advice! Our judicial system will truly miss him. Prayers to all the family." Judge Jeff Rader, Sevier County General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge