BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Key highlights include:



Third quarter (Q3) 2020 Net Revenues of $5,771,739 decreased by 7% versus Q3 2019

First nine months (YTD) 2020 Net Revenues of $16,605,840 increased by 5% versus YTD 2019

Q3 2020 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $5,470,569 increased by 14% versus Q3 2019

YTD 2020 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $15,842,030 increased by 14% versus YTD 2019

Q3 2020 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $6,306 decreased by 99% versus Q3 2019 in which a backlog of International Pharmaceutical orders shipped concurrently

YTD 2020 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $168,471 decreased by 83% versus YTD 2019

Q3 2020 EBITDA 1 of $1,399,781 decreased by 29% versus Q3 2019

of $1,399,781 decreased by 29% versus Q3 2019 YTD 2020 EBITDA 1 of $4,460,350 increased by 10% versus YTD 2019

of $4,460,350 increased by 10% versus YTD 2019 Q3 2020 Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) of $955,909 decreased by 38% versus Q3 2019

YTD 2020 NIAT of $3,129,633 decreased by 2% versus YTD 2019

Q3 2020 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 17% compares to 25% in Q3 2019

YTD 2020 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 19% compares to 20% in YTD 2019

Q3 2020 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.07 was $0.04 lower than Q3 2019 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.11

YTD 2020 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.24 was $0.01 higher than YTD 2019 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.23

Fully Diluted EPS for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.32 as compared to $0.34 for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2019

As at September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totalling $23,702,401 as compared to $21,973,477 as at December 31, 2019 – an 8% increase

Total Shareholders’ Equity increased by 1% to $26,119,884 at September 30, 2020 from $25,794,510 at December 31, 2019

Return on Equity for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2020 was 17% as compared to 19% for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2019

During YTD 2020, repurchased and cancelled a total of 594,275 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

“We experienced double-digit growth in our core Canadian pharmaceutical business in both the third quarter and year-to-date 2020 periods as our brands showed continued resilience during this COVID-19 era,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Our overall sales growth was impacted during the period as a result of declines in our international pharmaceutical business and legacy business which have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Our profit margin was impacted during the period as a result of significant re-investment in the Canadian pharmaceutical business, including product development and new product launches, as we lay the foundations for future growth. We continue to invest and make progress on a number of long-term growth initiatives, including the recent launches of Tibella® and FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150, as well as the upcoming launches of Combogesic® and a new women’s health product in-licensed last month. This product launch schedule is ambitious and we look forward to reporting on the continued progress of these exciting initiatives which will significantly expand our Canadian pharmaceutical business.”

The CEO’s presentation on the Q3 2020 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/q3-20/ .

The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 will be posted on www.sedar.com on November 26, 2020.

PDF Available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9598ab25-7b2e-4a7a-a348-4116961fc0c1

PDF Available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb1ea3c3-51c4-4e42-81af-b4318bbc5f88

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com .



About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,600 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Change Net Revenues 5,771,739 6,219,748 -7% 16,605,840 15,855,038 5% Cost of Goods Sold 1,277,645 1,527,351 -16% 3,581,708 3,571,428 0% Gross Profit 4,494,094 4,692,397 -4% 13,024,132 12,283,610 6% Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 3,191,544 2,672,750 19% 8,823,283 8,082,232 9% Net Income Before Taxes 1,302,550 2,019,647 -36% 4,200,849 4,201,378 0% Tax (including Deferred Tax) 346,641 487,221 -29% 1,071,216 999,928 7% Net Income After Taxes 955,909 1,532,426 -38% 3,129,633 3,201,450 -2% Net Income After Taxes % to Net Revenues 17% 25% 19% 20% EBITDA 1,399,781 1,985,461 -29% 4,460,350 4,046,866 10% EBITDA % to Net Revenues 24% 32% 27% 26%

EBITDA – is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.





BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 % Change ASSETS Trade and other receivables $ 2,618,242 $ 2,083,723 26% Inventory 1,247,361 2,139,127 -42% Prepaid expenses and deposits 527,941 648,781 -19% Derivative asset 20,400 - 100% Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 23,702,401 21,973,477 8% CURRENT ASSETS 28,116,345 26,845,108 5% Property and equipment 2,241,514 2,482,266 -10% Intangible assets 911,003 1,023,378 -11% Loans receivable 597,302 588,467 2% Deferred tax asset 12,608 26,095 -52% TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 3,762,427 4,120,206 -9% TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,878,772 $ 30,965,314 3% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 4,021,999 $ 3,359,041 20% NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,736,889 1,811,763 -4% Long term debt - - 0% Total Equity 26,119,884 25,794,510 1% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 31,878,772 $ 30,965,314 3%

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Phone: 905-206-0013

Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.