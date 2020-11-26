Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.



FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date:

Time:

Dial-in numbers:

Live audio webcast: Thursday, December 10, 2020

4:15 p.m.

1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471

www.tc.tc/investors

CONFERENCE CALL RECORDING PLAYBACK

Availability dates:

Access telephone numbers:

Access code: December 10 (7:30 p.m.) to December 17 2020 (11:59 p.m.)

1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367

5168705

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2021 fiscal year: 2021 CALENDAR – QUARTERLY RESULTS 1st quarter:

Thursday, February 25, 2021

2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 4th quarter: Thursday, December 9, 2021

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc