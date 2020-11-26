Immuno Oncology Assays Market to reach US $10.2 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Macroeconomic Indicators, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America currently holds majority of the market immuno oncology assays share followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific region is anticipated witness highest growth rate over the forecast period

The "Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market Size, by Product (Consumables, Software), Technology (Immunoassay, Flow Cytometry, PCR, Next Generation Sequencing), Indication (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancers), Applications (Research, Clinical Diagnostics), Region and Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global immuno oncology assays market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global immuno oncology assays market have been studied in detail.

Growing cancer prevalence coupled with rising acceptance of targeted therapy to fuel market growth at a CAGR of ~12% from 2020 to 2028. The market growth is driven by growing adoption of targeted therapy over traditional therapy coupled with rising mAbs demand.

A widespread variety of analytical methods across diverse matrices, including blood cells, tumor, and DNA/RNA, are needed to describe the best, most revealing picture when it comes to immuno-oncology assessments. Options involve testing circulating proteins in the blood using immunoassays; evaluating the blood’s cellular portion, including analyzing circulating tumor cells and/or circulating free DNA by flow cytometry; and PCR expression of tumor genes

North America currently holds the largest share in Immuno Oncology Assays market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of rising awareness levels of cancer, and growing interest of major giants to explore opportunities across emerging economies of India, and China in particular.

The scope of the report is segmented into product, technology, indication, applications, and region. Some of the notable players operating across the global immuno oncology assays market includes F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Randox Laboratories Ltd. among other prominent players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market by Indication, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market by Applications, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Chapter 10. Appendix

