Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026
Introduction
“Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market will register a 28.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 458.9 million by 2025, from $ 166.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market =>
• Vodafone
• Deutsche Telekom
• China Unicom
• AT&T
• Etisalat
• China Telecom
• Telefonica
• Telstra
• SK Telecom
• Orange
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type:
Professional Services
Management Services
Segmentation by application:
Agricultural
Logistics
Health Care
Industrial Production
Energy, Utilities
Retail
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players
4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Vodafone
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.1.3 Vodafone Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Vodafone News
11.2 Deutsche Telekom
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.2.3 Deutsche Telekom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Deutsche Telekom News
11.3 China Unicom
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.3.3 China Unicom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 China Unicom News
11.4 AT&T
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.4.3 AT&T Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AT&T News
11.5 Etisalat
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.5.3 Etisalat Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Etisalat News
11.6 China Telecom
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.6.3 China Telecom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 China Telecom News
11.7 Telefonica
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.7.3 Telefonica Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Telefonica News
11.8 Telstra
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.8.3 Telstra Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Telstra News
11.9 SK Telecom
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.9.3 SK Telecom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 SK Telecom News
11.10 Orange
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered
11.10.3 Orange Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Orange News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
