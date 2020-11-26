Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study Reports “Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market will register a 28.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 458.9 million by 2025, from $ 166.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

@Get a Free Sample Report “Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6001026-global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Players of Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market =>

• Vodafone

• Deutsche Telekom

• China Unicom

• AT&T

• Etisalat

• China Telecom

• Telefonica

• Telstra

• SK Telecom

• Orange

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type:

Professional Services

Management Services

Segmentation by application:

Agricultural

Logistics

Health Care

Industrial Production

Energy, Utilities

Retail

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

@Ask Any Query on “Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/6001026-global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

Major Key Points of Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players

4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Vodafone

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.1.3 Vodafone Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Vodafone News

11.2 Deutsche Telekom

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.2.3 Deutsche Telekom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Deutsche Telekom News

11.3 China Unicom

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.3.3 China Unicom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 China Unicom News

11.4 AT&T

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.4.3 AT&T Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AT&T News

11.5 Etisalat

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.5.3 Etisalat Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Etisalat News

11.6 China Telecom

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.6.3 China Telecom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 China Telecom News

11.7 Telefonica

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.7.3 Telefonica Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Telefonica News

11.8 Telstra

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.8.3 Telstra Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Telstra News

11.9 SK Telecom

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.9.3 SK Telecom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 SK Telecom News

11.10 Orange

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Offered

11.10.3 Orange Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Orange News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.