Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Introduction

“Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market will register a 9.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1555.1 million by 2025, from $ 1088.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market =>

• ABB

• Siemens

• NEC

• Aquion Energy

• Echelon

• GE

• Eaton Corporation

• Raytheon

• Sunverge Energy

• S&C Electric Co

• Toshiba

• Lockheed Martin

• General Microgrids

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type:

Grid-Tied Microgrid

Independent Microgrid

Segmentation by application:

Government & Education

Residential & Commercial

Industry

Military

Public Utilities

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

