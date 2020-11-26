Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026
Introduction
“Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market will register a 9.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1555.1 million by 2025, from $ 1088.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market =>
• ABB
• Siemens
• NEC
• Aquion Energy
• Echelon
• GE
• Eaton Corporation
• Raytheon
• Sunverge Energy
• S&C Electric Co
• Toshiba
• Lockheed Martin
• General Microgrids
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type:
Grid-Tied Microgrid
Independent Microgrid
Segmentation by application:
Government & Education
Residential & Commercial
Industry
Military
Public Utilities
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) by Players
4 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ABB
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.1.3 ABB Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ABB News
11.2 Siemens
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.2.3 Siemens Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Siemens News
11.3 NEC
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.3.3 NEC Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 NEC News
11.4 Aquion Energy
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.4.3 Aquion Energy Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Aquion Energy News
11.5 Echelon
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.5.3 Echelon Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Echelon News
11.6 GE
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.6.3 GE Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 GE News
11.7 Eaton Corporation
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.7.3 Eaton Corporation Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Eaton Corporation News
11.8 Raytheon
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.8.3 Raytheon Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Raytheon News
11.9 Sunverge Energy
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.9.3 Sunverge Energy Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Sunverge Energy News
11.10 S&C Electric Co
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered
11.10.3 S&C Electric Co Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 S&C Electric Co News
11.11 Toshiba
11.12 Lockheed Martin
11.13 General Microgrids
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
