Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires are now available as original fitment on the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

Featuring advanced technology from Bridgestone, the BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 offers enhanced grip, handling and contact feel for riders.

The Bridgestone Group has been a long-time partner with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

TOKYO (November 26, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires have been selected as original equipment on the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycle*1 released this month.

Featuring advanced technologies, the Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires are engineered to provide enhanced grip, handling, contact feel by optimizing the pattern design and tire rigidity. These technologies play an important role in cornering stability and maneuvering of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R for riders.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycle series is the base model for the Kawasaki Racing Team, winner of the World Superbike Championship for the sixth year in a row. The 2021 Ninja ZX-10R features integrated winglets as well as high-grade suspension and brake components for improved cornering and light handling performance. This fitment is part of a long-term collaboration in which Bridgestone has delivered its premium line of tires to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. for a wide range of motorcycles.

■ Tire featured as original equipment on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

■ Motorcycle information

Bridgestone is focused on providing products that meet the needs of its customers by developing various product brands globally and expanding the range of original equipment tires that offer optimal functionality and value to a variety of motorcycle models.