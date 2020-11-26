UPDATE: Vermont State Police - Watch Commander schedule, Nov. 23-29
Please see the below updates to the schedule for the Northern Watch Commander, in red.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: Nov. 23-29.
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch Commander – North
From present through 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27
Capt. Matthew Daley
From 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29
Lt. Debra Munson
Watch Commander – South
Lt. Cory Lozier
Watch Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston: 802-878-7111
St. Albans: 802-524-5993
Middlesex: 802-229-9191
St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby: 802-334-8881
Watch Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Please visit:
http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations
for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations