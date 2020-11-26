UPDATE: Vermont State Police - Watch Commander schedule, Nov. 23-29

Please see the below updates to the schedule for the Northern Watch Commander, in red.

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: Nov. 23-29. Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders. Watch Commander – North From present through 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 Capt. Matthew Daley matthew.daley@vermont.gov From 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29 Lt. Debra Munson debra.munson@vermont.gov Watch Commander – South Lt. Cory Lozier cory.lozier@vermont.gov Watch Commander – Troop A (north) Williston: 802-878-7111 St. Albans: 802-524-5993 Middlesex: 802-229-9191 St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111 Derby: 802-334-8881 Watch Commander – Troop B (south) Westminster: 802-722-4600 Royalton: 802-234-9933 Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421 Rutland: 802-773-9101 New Haven: 802-388-4919 Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations