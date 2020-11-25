Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offenses in the Second District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred in the Second District.
- On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at approximately 7:53 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1500 block of L Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 20-004-128
- On Sunday, November 8, 2020, at approximately 9:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of N Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 20-160-155
On Monday, November 23, 2020, 39 year-old Donte Jones, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
