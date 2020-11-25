Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:23 am, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took property from the establishment. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/uMyM1H8jxu0

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.