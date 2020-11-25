Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2200 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the 2200 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:09 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 26 year-old Malcolm Brown, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.