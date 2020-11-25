23 businesses named finalists for 2020 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards

Winners in competition for top minority, woman and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses to be announced at MARKETPLACE conference Dec.8

MADISON, WI. NOV. 25, 2020– Twenty-three Wisconsin companies from 18 communities, have been named finalists for the 2020 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which honors outstanding Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.

More than 81 nominations were received this year recognizing the achievements of Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and industries. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the 2020 MARKETPLACE: the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development. The event will be held virtually with the support of 15 sponsors, including Keystone Sponsor U.S. Bank and Governor’s Award Sponsor Milwaukee Business Journal.

Businesses will be honored in three categories: the Outstanding Large and Small Business Awards, which recognize established businesses that have demonstrated the capacity to grow over the past years and have plans for continued expansion in the future; and the Rising Star Award, which honors businesses established after 2016 that have demonstrated strong growth potential.

Awards are given to Wisconsin companies that are certified as a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), woman-owned business enterprises (WBE) or service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVB).

The finalists with over 25 employees in the Outstanding Large Business Award category for MBE, WBE or SDVB are:

Fair Oaks Farns LLC, Pleasant Prairie

Hurt Electric Inc., Menomonee Falls

Premier Medical Staffing Services LLC, West Allis

RHD Plumbing Inc., Stoughton

Security Officer Services Inc., Milwaukee

Southern Wisconsin Interpreting & Translation Services Ltd. DBA SWITS Ltd., Delavan

The finalists with 25 or fewer employees in the Outstanding Small Business Award category for MBE, WBE or SDVB are:

Amigo Construction LLC, Cambridge

Athena Communications LLC, Milwaukee

B & D Contractors Inc., New Berlin

Cartridge Savers Inc., Madison

Crawford Evaluation Group, Waukesha

Reynolds Packaging LLC, Green Bay

Rivera & Associates Inc., Milwaukee

SPEARity LLC, Milwaukee

Vendi Advertising LLC, La Crosse

Your Personal Gardener LLC, Mukwonago

The finalists in the Rising Star Award category for MBE, WBE or SDVB (established since 2016) are:

De Vor Communications LLC, Germantown

DK-39 Management and Consulting LLC, Middleton

Heather Hernandez Enterprises DBA Brothers Painting Sheboygan

MAID in Lake Geneva Inc., Lake Geneva

The Communication Strategist LLC, Milwaukee

SUR Natural Health Brands LLC, Shorewood

Volley Life LLC, Milwaukee

MARKETPLACE 2020, which takes place online Dec.8-10, is the premier business capacity-building conference of the year for minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses pursuing contracts with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations.

For 39 years, the conference has brought together businesses, agencies and business development resources to create new opportunities for companies certified by the State of Wisconsin. Over 50 exhibitors, including lenders, business resources, certifying agencies and businesses, will be featured in the Virtual MARKETPLACE Exhibit Lobby during the conference.

The individual cost to attend is $25 for the three days. Buyers and supplier diversity managers from government agencies and private corporations attending to meet potential suppliers can register at no charge.

Registration and detailed information are available at MarketplaceWisconsin.com.

About the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) leads economic development efforts for the state by advancing and maximizing opportunities in Wisconsin for businesses, communities and people to thrive in a globally competitive environment. Working with more than 600 regional and local partners, WEDC develops and delivers solutions representative of a highly responsive and coordinated economic development network. Visit or follow WEDC on Twitter @WEDCNews to learn more.