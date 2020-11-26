Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Raimondo Wishes Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving, Proclaims Thanksgiving Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After officially proclaiming tomorrow as Thanksgiving Day in Rhode Island, Governor Gina Raimondo issued the following statement wishing Rhode Islanders a happy, safe and healthy holiday.

"Every Thanksgiving, we take time to remember all we have to be grateful for. While we may be celebrating differently this year, that tradition is more important than ever. I am so incredibly thankful for the thousands of Rhode Islanders who have stepped up during this crisis—the health care workers keeping us safe, the teachers going above and beyond for our kids, the neighbors looking out for one another, and all the frontline heroes showing up to work every day under difficult circumstances.

"Despite the hardship, despite the sorrow and fatigue and frustration, we've found a way to rise to the challenge and take care of one other. Thank you, Rhode Island. We will get through this together.

"From my family to yours, have a happy, healthy and safe Thanksgiving."

