I-76 East to Close at Night Next Week for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and South Street in Center City Philadelphia on Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4, at 8:00 PM and then completely closed at 10:00 PM each night until 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct demolition and median barrier construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the eastbound closure, motorists will exit at 30th Street, go around 30th Street Station, turn left on Chestnut Street, then right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to I-76 east at Walnut Street. Trucks, which may not turn right from Chestnut Street onto Schuylkill Avenue, will be directed to go west on Market Street, then left on 38th Street to University Avenue and the I-76 east ramp from 34th Street.

In addition, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane periodically from 7:00 PM Saturday, December 5, to 5:00 AM Sunday, December 6, between 30th Street and University Avenue for median barrier construction.

Westbound I-76 remains reduced to one lane around-the-clock between University Avenue and 30th Street. The eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at South Street remain closed for construction of a new I-76 median barrier. Motorists normally using the closed South Street ramps will follow posted detour signs.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All work activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

