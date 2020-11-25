I-95 Lane, Ramp Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane and ramp closures will be in place next week on Interstate 95 near Bridge Street, Penn’s Landing and the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia for construction and soil boring, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today.

Weather permitting, the locations and times are:

Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound right lane and shoulder closures will be in place for soil borings at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange. This work area is located just south of the three-lanes-in-each-direction traffic pattern that is currently in place for reconstruction between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue;

Monday, November 30, through Thursday, December 3, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating northbound and southbound lane closures will be in place in the vicinity of Penn’s Landing; and

Thursday, December 3, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 the following morning, the northbound I-95 ramp to Aramingo Avenue at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange will close for demolition on the overhead ramp. Traffic normally using this ramp will be directed to exit at Bridge Street onto Aramingo Avenue.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work areas.

Demolition at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange is part of the $93.6 million BR2 project to reconstruct and improve the ramps between the bridge, Aramingo Avenue and I-95. The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange and in the Penn’s Landing area.

